The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,789 and $26,953 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,900, up by 0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OOKI, ALPACA, and BOND, up by 87%, 43%, and 37%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: