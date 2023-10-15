The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,789 and $26,953 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,900, up by 0.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OOKI, ALPACA, and BOND, up by 87%, 43%, and 37%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1557.48 (+0.62%)
BNB: $207.4 (+0.68%)
XRP: $0.4874 (+0.56%)
SOL: $21.99 (+0.14%)
ADA: $0.2478 (+0.85%)
DOGE: $0.05942 (+1.59%)
TRX: $0.08534 (+0.11%)
MATIC: $0.5178 (+0.33%)
DOT: $3.768 (+1.18%)
LTC: $61.59 (+0.10%)
Top gainers on Binance:
OOKI/BUSD (+87%)
ALPACA/BUSD (+43%)
BOND/BUSD (+37%)