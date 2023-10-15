Binance Futures has announced the launch of the USDⓈ-M BOND Perpetual Contract, effective from October 15, 2023, 14:30 (UTC). The introduction of this new contract allows for trading leverage up to 50x.

The BONDUSDT Perpetual Contract details are as given below:

- Launch Time: October 15, 2023, 14:30 (UTC)

- Underlying Asset: BOND

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.001

- Capped Funding Rate: +2.00% / -2.00%

- Funding Fee Settlement Frequency: Every Four Hours

- Maximum Leverage: 50x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Asset Mode: Supported

