Binance Futures has announced the launch of the USDⓈ-M BOND Perpetual Contract, effective from October 15, 2023, 14:30 (UTC). The introduction of this new contract allows for trading leverage up to 50x.
The BONDUSDT Perpetual Contract details are as given below:
- Launch Time: October 15, 2023, 14:30 (UTC)
- Underlying Asset: BOND
- Settlement Asset: USDT
- Tick Size: 0.001
- Capped Funding Rate: +2.00% / -2.00%
- Funding Fee Settlement Frequency: Every Four Hours
- Maximum Leverage: 50x
- Trading Hours: 24/7
- Multi-Asset Mode: Supported