Odaily reported, as per the data from Token Terminal, that Base has earned around $1 million from L2 fees in September. However, the actual profit figure is lower. The earnings still need to be adjusted for settling L1 costs and salaries for about 25 core developers to determine the accurate profit amount. This disclosure highlights the financial challenges even successful blockchain projects can encounter in their operations.
Base Earned Less Than $1 Million from L2 Fees in September After Deductions
2023-10-15 04:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top