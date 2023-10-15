AlienSwap, the multi-chain NFT trading platform, has announced the introduction of the Optimism Explorer Program. This launch aligns with its objective of supporting no-fee transactions. The platform's code-free creation tool, CreateX, and the trading market have been implemented.

Participants of the Optimism Explorer Program will be eligible to receive complimentary Optimism Explorer commemorative NFTs, exclusive mystery box airdrops, and will be awarded 5x points rewards for pending orders and transactions made during the program. The announcement underscores AlienSwap's ongoing commitment to incentivizing user interactions and trades on its platform.