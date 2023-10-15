According to a tweet posted by TheBit Research on the X platform, as reported by Odaily, decentralized options and perpetual contract trading protocol Aevo has been dominating the decentralized options trading volume. Since its launch in July, Aevo has grabbed a staggering 77% of all trading volume in the decentralized options market. Lyra follows as the second-largest protocol, holding 12% of the market share. Premia V3 and Hegic stand at 4% and 3% respectively. This high stake by Aevo illuminates the rapid market dominance that innovative DeFi protocols are capable of achieving.