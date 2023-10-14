Bank of England Governor Bailey sees significant potential in wholesale digital currencies, reveals a report by Odaily. Embracing digital innovation, the UK central bank head envisions a future where these digital currencies could substantially impact and enhance the financial ecosystem. Detailed insights or further plans in this regard are yet to be disclosed.
Wholesale Digital Currencies Carry Huge Potential, Says Bank of England Governor
2023-10-14 10:45
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
