As of October 12, the total circulating supply of USD Coin (USDC) has decreased to $25 billion, as revealed by official data from Odaily Planet Daily. Over the past week, Circle, the company behind USDC, has issued approximately $900 million USDC and redeemed around $1.1 billion USDC, leading to a net reduction of roughly $100 million in circulation.

Presently, the total USDC reserves stand at $25.1 billion. This includes $1.3 billion in cash, with the rest of $23.8 billion being held in the Circle Reserve Fund.



