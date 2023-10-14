According to CryptoPotato: Ripple's native token XRP demonstrates a significant future potential as the adoption of this cryptocurrency seems to be in its early stage, according to recent data. More than 3.6 million wallets hold less than 500 XRP. Strikingly, an estimated 17% of all XRP wallets, approximately 4.8 million, were created in 2023, signalling an uptick in interest.

Large investors or "whales" have been steadily accumulating XRP. The holdings of these whales comprise 27% of the total circulating supply, an increase from $7.16 billion in October 2022. This rise in accumulation bears witness to XRP's growing appeal among deep-pocketed investors.

Analysts hold an optimistic outlook for XRP's future valuation, fueled by Ripple's successive legal victories against the SEC and prospective factors such as banking collaborations, market trends, and technological advancements.

