STEPN, the innovating technology platform, has released its new roadmap for Q4 2023 through Q2 2024, providing stakeholders with insight into its upcoming plans and goals. In Q4 of this year, completed developments include the integration with Apple Music, a new notification system, a lock-screen mini widget, and custom countdown animations.

Yet to be released this quarter are updates introducing a daily streak counter and an achievement progress bar, both of which are reported to be locked.

On the horizon for the first half of 2024 are features currently under development that include profile picture and username incorporation, leaderboard introductions, fusion improvements, usage of Spark for Gas, post-paid meta-achievements, and a new marathon mode. These updates underscore STEPN's continued commitment to enhancing user experience and platform functionality.