According to Cointelegraph: A secret audio recording has shed light on the moment when employees of trading firm Alameda Research, led by then-CEO Caroline Ellison, discovered the company was using customer deposits from cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The 75-minute recording reveals details of an all-hands meeting in November 2022, where employees learnt of Alameda "borrowing" user funds from FTX, leading to a shortfall in user funds.

Ellison's admission of these actions, which she stated as a common practice, led to significant tension among the staff, many of whom were caught off guard by the revelations. Christian Drappi, a former software engineer at Alameda and witness in Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial, confirmed that he and many of his colleagues were previously unaware of the fund usage.

Segments of the recording were played in court, featuring Drappi repeatedly pressing Ellison for clarity on who knew about the use of the funds and when she became aware of it. Following the revelations, Drappi quit Alameda Research the next day, and other employees followed suit, believing the company no longer had a viable future.

These revelations reveal not only the internal turmoil within Alameda Research but also raise concerns about the ethical standards and risk management practices in the broader cryptocurrency industry.