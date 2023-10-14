According to Cointelegraph: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to reports, does not intend to appeal the recent court ruling in favor of Grayscale Investments. The court order mandates that the SEC must review Grayscale's application to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The report from Reuters on October 13 cites an anonymous source and suggests that if these reports are accurate, the SEC will need to adhere to the court's August order to review Grayscale's application. It should be noted, however, that analysts from Bloomberg indicate that this move by the SEC doesn't necessarily guarantee Grayscale's application's approval.

James Seyffart, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, opined that he does not anticipate an appeal to the Supreme Court from the SEC and expects dialogue between Grayscale and the SEC to begin in the following week. If the SEC denies Grayscale's proposition, the investment firm can appeal this decision, extending the process further.

Seyffart also reiterated in earlier posts his prediction of a 90% likelihood of a spot Bitcoin ETF application being approved in January 2024, specifically ARK Invest's application submitted by Cathie Wood. He also mentioned a 75% probability of an application being approved in 2023.