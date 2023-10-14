According to U.Today: David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer of Ripple, has offered a timeline for when real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects might be launched on the XRP Ledger. In a video shared by the Flip The Chain team, Schwartz predicted that the first viable protocols could be live on the XRPL mainnet within the next year or a year and a half.

Schwartz highlights the advantage of the XRP Ledger for tokenization protocols with its seamlessly integrated on-chain exchange mechanisms and low transaction fees. He emphasized that users interacting with real-world assets are interested in the ability to buy, sell, store, and transfer them without relying on fiat currencies.

Potential viable RWA protocols on the XRP Ledger are expected to kick off as early as 2024 or early 2025. Observers speculate that the first assets to be tokenized might be gold and real estate.

In the meantime, the XRP Ledger community awaits the decision of validators on the activation of the XLS-30d "XRPL AMM" proposal, which could add non-custodial exchange functionality to XRP Ledger. At the time of reporting, the proposal lacks the necessary support, with only Ripple and katczynski.net endorsing the proposal's inclusion into the rippled v1.12.0 release. The "Clawback" amendment, crucial for maintaining XRPL's regulatory compliance, has garnered 15.5% support thus far.