Today, the rare 'Zombie Model' CryptoPunk #6704 was sold for a sum of 400 ETH, equivalent to approximately $620,000 USD. Transaction records indicate that the address beginning with 0xa524 transferred ownership of the asset to another address beginning with 0x04cb.

CryptoPunk #6704 belongs to an exclusive series of 'Zombie Punks' in the NFT collection, with only 88 such pieces existing across the entire series. The high value of the trade underscores the rising demand for rare digital art pieces in the NFT market.