In the aftermath of the recent attacks on Platypus Finance, the development team has taken a series of steps to ensure platform security, protect user interests, and investigate the attacks. The latest update from Platypus indicates that its development team is currently conducting a deep investigation to identify the root cause of the attacks.

For the safety of the users, all pools have been suspended until the team spots and resolves the underlying issues, and the platform undergoes an additional audit. As the exact duration of this investigation remains uncertain, Platypus is arranging for all existing liquidity providers (LPs) to withdraw their liquidity. Detailed instructions for the same will be shared with the community shortly.

Additionally, Platypus is attempting to initiate negotiations with the hackers. The community will be kept updated on further progress.

The report continues to refer to news shared on October 12, when the stablecoin trading project, Platypus, was speculated to be under attack. Between 11:29 and 14:17, a security incident led to a loss of approximately $2.2 million from the sAVAX-AVAX pool.

Platypus immediately suspended the affected pool at 14:50 and initiated an investigation. With assistance from the security platform, Supremacy, the team managed to recover approximately 50,000 sAVAX and 7,000 AVAX from one of the attackers.