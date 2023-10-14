OpenOcean, a cross-chain aggregation protocol, has completed its integration with the Web3 privacy protection protocol Manta Network, as officially announced on October 14. Leveraging Manta Network's solution - Manta Pacific, OpenOcean can benefit from an 80% reduction in transaction costs compared to other Layer 2 (L2) networks. This integration presumably comes as part of OpenOcean's wider strategy to augment efficiency on its platform in terms of cost-effectiveness and privacy protection.