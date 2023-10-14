According to Bitcoin.com: The Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest exchange, plans to issue real estate digital assets by 2024, lowering the entry barriers for both qualified and unqualified investors. According to Sergei Kharinov, the Director of Digital Assets for the platform, these blockchain-based digital assets will provide access to investments in housing and real estate for a wider range of participants.

The exchange has initiated talks with developers and housing companies to kickstart the operation next year. The initiative would not only enable investors to allocate portions of their investment portfolios into construction and real estate commitments, but it would also prove beneficial for developers and builders by providing a new stream of direct funding from investors.

Real estate developer Samolet Plus is likely to launch these innovative digital investments in partnership with the Moscow Exchange.

Interestingly, Moscow Exchange is not the pioneer in issuing such blockchain-based real estate digital assets in Russia. Three such issuances have occurred earlier, with Samolet Plus involved in two of them.

Issuance of these digital assets is regulated and confined to a list of financial institutions previously approved by the Bank of Russia, which includes Sberbank of Russia, Alfa Bank, Atomize, Lighthouse, St. Petersburg Exchange, and Blockchain Hub.