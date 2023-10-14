MetaMask, a popular Ethereum wallet and gateway to blockchain apps, has assured users that its app's removal from Apple's App Store did not result from any malicious behavior. The company also affirmed that its team is working diligently to get the app re-listed soon. While currently unavailable for download from the App Store, MetaMask continues to be available on Google Play.

Concerns arose when users reported MetaMask's unavailability in certain regions on October 14. In response, MetaMask extended apologies for the inconvenience caused and promised swift resolution of the issue. The specific reasons behind the app's removal are not disclosed yet.

