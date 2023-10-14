According to The Block: Risk assessment firm Gauntlet has proposed that the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave should begin the deprecation process of the decentralized stablecoin Mai, also referred to as MIMATIC. This recommendation results from the stablecoin's significant depeg over the past weeks.

In early October, Mai was trading at $0.88 but had dropped to $0.72 at one point before slightly recovering to trade at $0.78 currently, according to CoinGecko.

Gauntlet suggests that Aave’s governance body should initiate the deprecation process for Mai, with measures like reducing loan terms and increasing borrow rates to incentivize repayments. This depreciation move could potentially trigger around $70,000 in forced liquidations.

Mai, issued by the DeFi protocol Mai.Finance and governed by QiDAO, has struggled to regain its dollar peg since July when it first experienced depeg, falling below $0.98. The cause of the stablecoin's persistent undervaluation remains unclarified by the project. Despite these challenges, the fully diluted market cap of Mai stands at $238 million, primarily issued on the Polygon blockchain.

This event coincides with concerns surrounding decentralized stablecoins, highlighted by another depegging incident involving the Real USD (USDR) stablecoin. Unlike centralized stablecoins like USDC and Tether, which are backed by real-world cash or equivalents, decentralized stablecoins typically use cryptocurrencies as collateral and can be more vulnerable to market fluctuations. This may lead to destabilization or depegging of their intending asset value.