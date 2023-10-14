According to Wu Blockchain: MetaMask, one of the largest wallet applications in the cryptocurrency industry with around 30 million monthly active users, is currently unlisted in the Apple App Store, suggesting it might have been removed from the platform. This occurrence wouldn't be the first of its kind. Back in 2019, MetaMask was also temporarily removed from the Google Market. The reasons behind the current unavailability of MetaMask in the Apple App Store remain uncertain at this time.