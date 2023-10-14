The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,685 and $27,130 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,879, up by 0.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, BETA, and MLN, up by 70%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1547.88 (-0.09%)

  • BNB: $205.9 (+0.10%)

  • XRP: $0.4846 (+0.29%)

  • SOL: $21.96 (+2.66%)

  • ADA: $0.2456 (-0.24%)

  • DOGE: $0.05848 (+0.91%)

  • TRX: $0.08524 (-0.04%)

  • MATIC: $0.5161 (+0.68%)

  • DOT: $3.725 (+0.92%)

  • LTC: $61.52 (+0.15%)

Top gainers on Binance: