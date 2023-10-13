The list of top 100 users on the Zealy platform has been finalized, and to celebrate this achievement, a special reward has been set out. These top users will receive unique Tenset NFTs, collector's items of significant value in the digital asset world.

These NFTs have been deployed on the BNB Chain, specifically within its Greenfield decentralized storage network. This development showcases both the adaptability of NFTs in recognizing user achievement and the reliability of the BNB Chain's Greenfield network for secure, decentralized storage.

