According to The BlockBeats: On October 13, THORSwap—a cross-chain DEX aggregator rooted in THORChain—announced that it has resumed trading on its platform. The trading platform's comeback follows its previous suspension in response to allegations of unlawful fund flow linked to the November 2022 FTX breach.

To counter such risks and ensure compliance, THORSwap has introduced additional protective measures intended to prevent illegitimate inflow of funds. In line with this, THORSwap has also updated its terms of service, barring users from countries that fall under U.S. sanctions.

Despite the previous setback, the platform's revival has been embraced positively by the market. THORChain's native token, RUNE, and THORSwap's governance token, THOR, have recorded a significant upsurge in their value. In the past 24 hours, both tokens have observed an approximate 10% increase, reflecting the market's optimistic response to THORSwap's resurgence and the comprehensive measures undertaken to strengthen its platform security.

