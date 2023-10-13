According to Scopescan: In the last two hours, Symbolic Capital (@symbolicvc) carried out two transactions via MetaMask Swap, amounting to a hefty sum of $4.15 million. This activity generated $34,000 in fees for MetaMask, at a fee rate of 0.875%.

Over the past month, MetaMask's earnings have reached $1.23 million, with Symbolic Capital significantly contributing to this total. About 60% of the revenue, or around $0.74 million, came directly from transactions conducted by Symbolic Capital. Thus, Symbolic Capital has proven to be a significant source of fee income for MetaMask.