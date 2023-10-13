STEPN, the innovative blockchain-based platform, announced a significant update on October 13 as per BlockBeats news report - the integration with Apple Music. This new feature promises a seamless music experience for users, allowing them to enjoy their favorite tunes without requiring any additional music programs.
STEPN Unveils Integration with Apple Music: Streamlined Experience for Users
2023-10-13 09:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
