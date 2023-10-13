According to Cointelegraph: A clandestinely recorded meeting has unveiled the shocking realities of how former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison disclosed to 15 employees the hedge fund's practice of "borrowing" user funds from cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The 75-minute audio recording acquired by Cointelegraph has exposed how the former staff were first informed of this scandalous business practice.

The recording provides new insight into the palpable turmoil Ellison and the Alameda staff endured before FTX's downfall. In a meeting on 9th November 2022, Ellison revealed Alameda's malpractice of "borrowing" money without explicit terms and using these funds for various illiquid investments. This discovery led to the revelation of how FTX faced a shortfall in user funds as a result.

During the meeting, Ellison indicated that Alameda had always been permitted to borrow users' funds from FTX. Selected snippets of this recording were played in court during the criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried on 12th October, featuring witness testimony from former Alameda software engineer, Christian Drappi.

Drappi's appearance on the witness stand followed Ellison's three days of testimony. Drappi, among other Alameda employees, were allegedly unaware of the hedge fund's use of FTX customer deposits to support its trading activities until the fateful meeting.

In a tense conversation during the meeting, Drappi pressed Ellison regarding when she first became aware of Alameda's misuse of FTX user deposits. His insistent queries led to a few lighter moments in court, wherein he had to explain the slang term "YOLO."

Drappi presented his shock at learning about the depth of the relationship between FTX and Alameda, which led him to quit the next day. Alameda Research engineer Aditya Baradwaj, who was also present at the meeting, described the atmosphere as "extremely tense," with revelations about a potential (and later abandoned) acquisition of FTX by Binance adding to the shock.

This unfolding drama reinforces the necessity for transparency and ethical standards in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies and related business.