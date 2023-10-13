According to Cointelegraph: Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has contested Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson's views about the supposed motives behind U.S. regulators' declaration that Ether (ETH) is not a security. The debate comes in light of the ongoing ETHgate scandal, with the Ripple and Cardano communities clashing over the notion of favoritism and corruption.

ETHgate is a controversial theory suggesting Ethereum was granted a regulatory "pass" by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite the SEC's past affirmations that ETH is not a security, other cryptocurrencies such as XRP have faced regulatory obstacles, impacting their adoption.

During an AMA session on Oct. 8, Hoskinson expressed that the documents released in June 2023, including drafts of SEC William Hinman's speech on Ethereum's regulatory status, point to favoritism not corruption.

Hoskinson stated there's no concrete evidence proving anything other than favoritism shown by the SEC. He challenged those alleging corruption to produce tangible proof such as emails or meeting records. Furthermore, he highlighted that XRP, lacking features like smart contracts, caters to a distinct user base and operates on a different business model.

This led to a reaction from the XRP community, including Schwartz, over what constitutes corruption. Schwartz tweeted a counterargument claiming that a government actor displaying bias coinciding with personal interests qualifies as corruption.

Community members further speculated that Hoskinson's demand for ETHgate evidence might arise from his early engagements with Ethereum, where he held a brief stint as CEO from 2013-2014.