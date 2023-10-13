According to a report by Odaily, the notorious phishing group PinkDrainer is allegedly responsible for stealing the Mutant Ape Yacht Club #7174. The claim was originally monitored and reported by PeckShieldAlert.

Earlier in September, a similar incident saw SlowMist founder Yu Xian take to the X platform to announce the highjacking of the official X account of Ordinals Wallet. Involved in this illegitimate activity was the same phishing group, PinkDrainer. They accomplished this through SIM Swap, wherein unsuspecting users were lured through phishing links.

These successive incidents reverberate the evolving nature of cyber threats and underscore the importance of maintaining robust security protocols in the digital asset space.

