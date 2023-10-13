According to The BlockBeats: The PayPal USD (PYUSD) transparency report, as of September 29, 2023, reveals that the total number of PYUSD tokens in circulation stands at $94,396,540. Accompanying assets stand at $96,459,630, either fulfilling or surpassing the token balance. The primary assets backing the token are U.S. Treasury bonds due for maturity in 2027, with a current market value of $95,880,104.

In addition to these assets, Paxos holds cash deposits over and above FDIC-insurance limits at insured depository establishments to facilitate liquidity during overnight periods and weekends, amounting to a total of $579,526. The measures taken by PayPal USD (PYUSD) ensure the financial backing and liquidity of its token, enhancing investor confidence in the stability of the token.



