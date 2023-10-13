According to Cointelegraph: Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the tech giant may shift its focus towards developing metaverse applications within business environments as opposed to gaming. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, has hinted at this, emphasizing the potential of metaverse development within productivity tools and business applications, suggesting that meetings and games might be grouped as a single entity when he referenced "all three".

Released this month, Microsoft's metaverse platform, Mesh, has been promoted as a tool to enhance Microsoft's Teams business communication platform, suggesting a future emphasis on business communications within the metaverse. While Mesh contains gaming elements, it seems to place more focus on fostering immersive collaborative environments for meetings.

On the other hand, while Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, has shown less enthusiasm for the concept of the metaverse, leaked documents suggest more interest in the potential integration of cryptocurrency within gaming. The documents imply that Microsoft could potentially integrate crypto wallets into Xbox.

Overall, the Activision deal could ultimately promise more for the future of crypto within gaming, rather than furthering the development of the metaverse within that field.



