On October 13, LOOM token experienced a sudden surge of 30% in price, as monitored by Lookonchain. An associated wallet speculated to be linked to Upbit— a popular cryptocurrency exchange— added 21.42 million LOOM to its holdings, approximately worth $5.83 million.

The wallet now reportedly possesses 653 million LOOM, valued at around $181 million, accounting for a stark 50% of the token's total supply. This accumulation of half the LOOM supply by an entity associated with Upbit may indicate a high concentration of holdings that could influence LOOM's market liquidity and price stability.

