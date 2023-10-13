BlockBeats confirmed reports on October 13 that a wallet related to the Loom Network team deposited 7.154 million LOOM (equivalent to approximately $2.03 million) into Binance. By monitoring done by The Data Nerd, this significant deposit was completed using an average price of $0.283 per LOOM.

Furthermore, it is of note that the price of LOOM has accomplished a considerable increase over the past month, with a surge of 542%. The recent significant deposit by the Loom Network team may further augment these developments.

