In a press announcement by the Hong Kong virtual asset rating agency HKVAC on October 13, it revealed the forthcoming adjustments to the HKVAC Core Index and the HKVAC Market Index. Reported by BlockBeats, this reshuffling will witness Hedera (HBAR) and Maker (MKR) joining the HKVAC Core Index, while Cryptonex (CNX) and Internet Computer (ICP) are to be delisted. Furthermore, XRP (XRP) will replace USDC (USD Coin) in the Market Index section, forming part of the top 5 global large cryptocurrencies. These changes will be implemented starting from October 20, 2023.

In related news, advancements in the digital asset sector have been drawing regulatory attention in Hong Kong. This follows the JPEX unlicensed operation case, which, as reported by Odaily Planet Daily, has drawn over 2,500 victims reporting the incident, involving a staggering sum of approximately HK$1.57 billion.

Hong Kong Legislative Council member Ng Kit-chuang met with government bodies today, emphasizing on the necessity to amplify cross-border cooperation and regional education about potential scams. Urging law enforcement officers to foster stronger ties with the Securities and Futures Commission, banks, and telecommunications companies, he voiced the need for establishing a private anti-fraud alliance.

Further, he suggested the formation of a Web 3.0 and virtual asset development group at the Legislative Council House Committee. By doing so, he aims to balance regulation with support for industrial growth in this rapidly evolving area. (Eastern Network)