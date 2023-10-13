According to Cointelegraph: Google has made a proactive move to safeguard its AI system users in the Google Cloud and Workspace platforms from allegations of intellectual property infringement. The tech giant's decision aligns it with industry peers like Microsoft and Adobe who have made similar declarations.

In a recent blog post, Google has assured its users that they will be provided legal protection for utilizing its products integrated with generative AI capabilities. This development comes in response to rising concerns about potential copyright issues linked with generative AI.

Google has enumerated seven products that will be protected under the new legal support policy. These include Duet AI in Workspace, which covers text generation in Google Docs and Gmail and image generation in Google Slides and Google Meet; Duet AI in Google Cloud; Vertex AI Search; Vertex AI Conversation; Vertex AI Text Embedding API; Visual Captioning on Vertex AI; and Codey APIs. Notably, Google's Bard search tool is excluded from this list.

Under this new protection umbrella, Google assumes the potential legal risks in case challenged on copyright grounds. The company proposes a unique two-pronged approach to intellectual property indemnification. This strategy includes safeguarding not just the user against outcomes generated from Google's foundational models but also the training data involved.

It is clarified that indemnity related to training data is not a new protection measure. However, Google admits that its customers sought palpable assurance that this protection stretches to scenarios where training data includes copyrighted content. Correspondingly, the company pledges to shield users from legal action due to results derived from its foundation models, conditional on users not deliberately infringing upon rights of others by generating or utilizing specific content.

Echoing Google's stance, Microsoft and Adobe have also committed to taking on legal responsibility for their respective Copilot products and Firefly, respectively, shielding enterprise customers from copyright, privacy, and publicity rights claims.