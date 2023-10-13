According to Coointelegraph: As per an announcement on Oct. 12, the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), an organization within the French Central Bank, has concluded its two-month-long public consultation on regulatory framework for decentralized finance (DeFi).

The consultation, which ran from April to May 2023, was initiated in response to the ACPR's initial proposal exploring potential regulations for DeFi within France. Contributions from the public suggested that centralization patterns still persist within DeFi, leading the ACPR to propose that the term 'disintermediated' finance may be more apt than 'decentralized' finance.

Key concerns highlighted by the ACPR involve the "paradoxical high degree of concentration" in DeFi, particularly relating to the physical infrastructure hosting blockchain nodes, where cloud service providers often occupy a central role.

The majority of responses received advocated for DeFi to continue its deployment on public blockchains though suggested frequent auditing of these blockchains. The regulatory suggestions for intermediaries and smart contract certification was also met with widespread agreement.

In conclusion, The ACPR finds it prudent to establish regulations for smart contract certification, implement governance to safeguard DeFi customers, and outline steps to reinforce DeFi's blockchain infrastructures.

In a related development, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) also recently discussed DeFi, acknowledging its potential benefits and the associated risks in a detailed report published on Oct. 11.



