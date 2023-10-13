CertiK Skynet has issued a critical alert about a flashloan attack conducted on the Beluga Pool contract on the Arbitrum network. The exploiter has managed to manipulate the USDT-USDC.e balance in the contract, facilitating unauthorized withdrawal of additional tokens.

In total, the attacker carried out 21 transactions, ultimately gaining roughly $175,000 from the exploit. This incident highlights the increasing need for advanced security measures and thorough auditing in the field of cryptocurrency to prevent such future exploitation. Investigations are ongoing to learn more about the attacker's method and to fortify security measures against similar incidents.

