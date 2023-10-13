According to market intelligence platform CryptoQuant, Bitcoin's network fundamentals remain strong despite a decrease in network activity and limited action from large-scale "whale" investors and institutions.

A careful review of Active Addresses and Transaction Count charts reveals certain trends that have shaped the current Bitcoin market. Primarily, there was a marked increase in Bitcoin deposits, withdrawals, and transactions in May, which was attributed to the Ordinals. However, this activity saw a considerable decrease on September 19th.

This slump in Bitcoin network activity may have been triggered by a decrease in new capital flowing into the cryptocurrency market. Lower investment levels typically result in reduced liquidity, which in turn, causes reduced price volatility.

Interestingly, the total volume of Bitcoin transfers hasn't shown any significant movement between whales and institutional investors. This suggests that the likelihood of an imminent market rally is relatively low.

In spite of the apparent slowdown in Bitcoin market activity, the network's fundamentals remain strong. Key indicators such as the hashrate and mining difficulty have been trending upwards signaling towards a healthy Bitcoin network.

CryptoQuant concludes that the cryptocurrency market, especially Bitcoin investors should watch out for any substantial increase in Bitcoin transfers. Increased activity in Bitcoin transfers could indicate a surge in price volatility, which could potentially signal a shift in the market. Despite less activity from major players and decreased liquidity, strong network health could suggest a robust performance for Bitcoin in the long run.