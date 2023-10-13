Binance.US has announced an update to its digital asset listing process. As part of the new initiative, Binance.US will proactively inform its customers about potential listings of digital assets currently under consideration.

These announcements will take place on a case-by-case basis, incorporating key metrics such as market demand, predicted trading volume and liquidity, regulatory compliance in the United States, the levels of community engagement, etc.

As part of its ongoing evaluation, Binance.US has announced Sui (SUI) as a digital asset under consideration for listing. Sui Network, built on a Delegated Proof of Stake, is a layer 1 network designed to support the Move development language. The network lends an edge to abstracting accounts and crypto assets, thereby enhancing smart contract security and programmability.

Engineered for an optimized developer experience, the Sui blockchain features an "object-centric" architecture, enabling network-level storage of assets, non-consensus token transfers, and an enhanced composability and scalability of the blockchain. Like other layer 1 networks such as Ethereum, Solana, and Aptos, Sui is structured to bolster an array of decentralized applications across Web3 and decentralized finance.

Binance.US continues its commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and growth-oriented cryptocurrency ecosystem.