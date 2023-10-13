Binance announced today that it will support the forthcoming network upgrade and hard fork on Klaytn (KLAY).

This change is expected to occur at a block height of 135,456,000, which, based on current estimates, will be approximately 2023-10-16 01:00 (UTC). In anticipation of this significant network transformation, Binance advised its users that deposits and withdrawals of tokens operating under the Klaytn network will be suspended starting from around 2023-10-16 00:00 (UTC).

Importantly, the firm clarified that the event will not influence token trading on the Klaytn network, ensuring that its market activities will continue undisrupted amidst these developments.

Binance further reassured its users by promising to handle all technical requirements associated with the upgrade and hard fork. This move is in line with the firm's commitment to providing a seamless experience for its users amidst major network changes.

