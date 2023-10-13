Binance has announced an uplift to its Spot API request weight limits, marking a significant enhancement to its technology infrastructure. This change is set to take effect from October 19, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC).

In the details laid out, Binance Spot API will be upgrading the request weight limits for several Rest and WebSocket (WS) API endpoints. Specifically, the Rest API endpoint 'api/v3/trades' will now be represented as 'v3/trades.recent'. Although there was no previous request weight limit for this endpoint, the new limit will be cautionary, set at 10, to manage the resources more efficiently.

Moreover, several new changes have been introduced for the 'api/v3/depth' endpoint which is divided into multiple range-frequency categories. In a move set to enhance the user experience and response times, the request weight limits for the ranges across 1-100, 101-500, 501-1,000, and 1,001-5,000 will be increased to 5, 25, 50, and 250, respectively. This indicates an increased bandwidth provision to accommodate larger data requests, in turn improving the functionality of Binance's API services.