Binance has announced its support for the upcoming contract swap of the Beefy (BIFI) token. The swap involves transitioning from BEP20 and BEP2 tokens to the ERC20 format—a move scheduled to take place on October 16, 2023, at 23:00 (UTC).

To facilitate this process, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of BIFI (BEP20 and BEP2) at the stated time.

However, users need not worry about their routine trading and transactions. BIFI spot trading, Binance Earn, and Binance Pay services will continue uninterrupted during the contract swap.

Additionally, users will witness a seamless one-to-one exchange, where each old BIFI token will be swapped for the new BIFI ERC20 token. As always, Binance is ready to handle all the necessary technical requirements on behalf of its users, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition.

Once the swap is accomplished, however, it's important to note that deposits and withdrawals of BIFI (BEP20 and BEP2) will no longer be permissible on Binance.

Binance will make a separate announcement when the contract swap is concluded, and deposits and withdrawals of the new BIFI (ERC20) are re-enabled. The new smart contract address for BIFI (ERC20) will be: 0xB1F1ee126e9c96231Cc3d3fAD7C08b4cf873b1f1.