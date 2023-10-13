The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,555 and $26,943 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,821, up by 0.28%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, LOOM, and T, up by 52%, 26%, and 18%, respectively.
ETH: $1549.35 (-0.31%)
BNB: $205.7 (+0.44%)
XRP: $0.4832 (+1.64%)
SOL: $21.39 (-0.14%)
ADA: $0.2462 (+0.12%)
DOGE: $0.05796 (-0.33%)
TRX: $0.08527 (-0.47%)
MATIC: $0.5126 (+0.41%)
DOT: $3.69 (-0.30%)
LTC: $61.42 (+0.49%)
