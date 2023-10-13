Binance has announced the addition of NTRN as a new borrowable asset on its Margin trading platform. This inclusion highlights Binance's continuous efforts in broadening its offerings and meeting the diverse trading needs of its clients.

Simultaneously, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange has introduced new trading pairs on both Cross and Isolated Margin. These additions are expected to provide traders with more versatility and opportunities in the market.

Notably, the new Cross Margin pair will include NTRN/USDT. This move illustrates Binance's adaptive approach in introducing new trading pairs to cater to growing market demands and changes.

Also, for the Isolated Margin, the new pair announced is NTRN/USDT. This new addition is expected to give traders more leeway in managing their trading strategies and risk by allowing them to isolate their margin balance from the rest.