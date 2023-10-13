Binance has announced its support for the forthcoming aelf (ELF) network upgrade, marking another milestone in its commitment to providing premium trading services to its clients. With the upgrade provisionally scheduled to occur at block height 175,663,892, the expected date and time for this event are October 17, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC).

As part of the preparations for the network upgrade, Binance will halt all deposit and withdrawal services on the aelf network. This pause in operations is expected to begin from October 17, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). This precautionary measure ensures the secure transition of all assets during the upgrade.

It's important to note that the trading processes involving the token(s) on the aelf network will remain unaffected by the upgrade. This indicates the platform's dedication to maintaining seamless trading experiences for its clients, despite major network changes.

Furthermore, Binance reassures its users that its competent technical team will manage all the technical prerequisites necessary for the network upgrade. This allows for a smooth and worry-free transition for all users across the platform.

Once the upgraded network is verified stable, Binance will resume the deposit and withdrawal services of the token(s) on the aelf network. The platform has clarified that there won't be any additional announcements regarding this resumption, underscoring Binance's confidence in the success of the upgrade operation.