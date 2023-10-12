According to Cointelegraph: Crypto trading platform WOO Network has announced its decision to sever ties with bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). This comes after WOO agreed to buy back all tokens and shares previously held by 3AC, a move intended to disentangle the platform from the collapsed hedge fund.

In an Oct. 11 blog post, WOO Network revealed that they had reached a settlement with Teneo, the firm appointed to manage the liquidation of 3AC's estate. The agreement includes the repurchase of more than 20 million WOO tokens and additional shares that 3AC had acquired during WOO’s Series A funding round in November 2021.

Co-founder of WOO Network, Jack Tan, expressed that this step was a necessary one to rid WOO's ecosystem of uncertainty associated with 3AC. He highlighted that the shares and tokens' repurchase, executed at an "attractive discount," was part of a proactive collaboratory effort with the liquidators. As part of the deal, 3AC's shares will be cancelled, and the ownership of all other shareholders will be proportionately increased.

WOO also confirmed the 20 million tokens repurchased would be sent to a burn address, forever removing them from the circulating supply.

Having experienced numerous upsets over the past 18 months, from large-scale failures to overzealous regulatory pressure, Tan emphasizes that they are looking forward to rebuilding with their partners and team.

3AC, who had been the largest investor in WOO's 2021 fundraising round, bought 25 million WOO tokens and equity in the crypto exchange before collapsing in July 2022 due to unsuccessful, high-leveraged bets on Do Kwon’s Terra ecosystem.

The buyback agreement follows the recent imprisonment of Su Zhu, 3AC’s co-founder, in Singapore. Despite his incarceration, Teneo aims to engage with Zhu regarding the 3AC case, focusing on asset recovery potentially linked to the hedge fund or purchased using its funds.