According to media outlet BlockBeats, it's reported that the U.S. Department of Labor is due to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September on October 12 at 20:30. Bloomberg's current median survey suggests that the annual CPI growth rate in September may have fallen slightly to 3.6% from 3.7% in the preceding month. Also, the monthly growth is forecasted to have slowed to 0.3% from the previous 0.6%.

This release, which comes three weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve's November interest rate meeting, might serve as a significant reference point. The CPI data could influence whether the Federal Reserve chooses to continue its interest rates hikes this year.

