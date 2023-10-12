According to Cointelegraph: Trezor, a leading player in the hardware cryptocurrency wallet space, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of three self-custody products. These new launches include the Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallet, a physical private key backup solution called Trezor Keep Metal, and a a limited-edition Bitcoin-only wallet.

Announced on October 12, the Czech Republic-based company's new wallet, Trezor Safe 3, supports over 7,000 cryptocurrencies and is seen as a significant achievement in Trezor's development of entry-level hardware wallets. This wallet, which comes nearly five years after the Trezor Model T release in February 2018, retails for $79 and is available in four distinct colors - Solar Gold, Stellar Silver, Galactic Rose, and Cosmic Black.

The openness of Trezor's commitment to security is evident in the Safe 3 wallet, as it applies open-source principles in its security component, publishing any potential vulnerabilities it uncovers.

The Trezor Keep Metal, priced at $99, is a physical private key storage solution that protects users' recovery keys against fire, water, acid damage, and impacts.

Lastly, Trezor's limited-edition Bitcoin-only wallet, with only 2,013 devices available, will contribute €21 from each sale to support the Trezor Academy, a Bitcoin education initiative.