According to The BlockBeats: SoQuest, a subsidiary of the Port3 Network, has introduced a social mining model similar to TipCoin's, according to BlockBeats News on October 12. In the 48 hours since its launch on October 10, this new social mining initiative has seen participation from over 4,000 users, over 30,000 Twitter interactions, and achieved an impressive 2.7 million social influence exposures on platform X.

The social mining model encourages users to engage by mentioning the hashtag @Port3Network or #Port3 on Twitter, leading them to earn rewards in 'platform gems'.

Port3 Network, a Web3 data layer protocol spearheaded by Jump and Kucoin, announced a multimillion-dollar funding round just in August this year, taking its total financing to tens of millions of dollars. The company is actively pioneering in the social and Quest domains, with its recent introduction of the BQL on-chain interaction language, enabling users to realize ongoing on-chain operation workflows via BQL scripts.