Stablecoin trading project, Platypus Finance, has disclosed that they have uncovered suspicious activities within their protocol and have proactively suspended all pools as a preventive measure. The company has promised to keep the community up-to-date with developments concerning the situation.

This announcement follows cybersecurity firm PeckShield's discovery that Platypus Finance may have been a victim of a hacker attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $1 million worth of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens.

Platypus Finance has acted swiftly to help mitigate further potential damages by suspending all pools temporarily. The company extends its gratitude to its users for their patience and understanding during this time as it quickly works to address the issue.

However, it's uncertain when typical operations will resume, as the platform looks to communicate subsequent updates pertaining to the situation to its community promptly. The primary concern remains the security and safety of its users and their assets.



