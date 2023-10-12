Platypus Finance, a stablecoin trading project on the Avalanche blockchain, is suspected to have fallen victim to a substantial hacker attack, causing a loss of approximately $1 million in AVAX tokens, according to security monitoring platform PeckShield.

PeckShield's internal monitoring systems detected the anomaly, bringing the incident to light. This incident underscores the importance of robust security measures in the DeFi space, with ongoing scrutiny to protect user funds and project integrity.

