The CertiK Skynet security system has issued a warning regarding a potential phishing link posted in the announcements channel of the WallStreetMemes' Discord server. Users are advised against interaction with the URL hxxps://wallstrmemes.club/ or any other links, until the server's security has been confirmed by the responsible team.
Phishing Attack Alert: CertiK Warns Users Against an Unverified Link in WallStreetMemes' Discord Server
2023-10-12 06:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top